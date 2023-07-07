Even God cannot save YSRCP from defeat in 2024 polls: Lokesh

Butchireddy Palem (SPSR Nellore district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that even God cannot save the YSR Congress Party from defeat in 2024 Assembly elections as the people are vexed with the rule of anarchy of the YSRCP government.

As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra, the TDP leader addressed a public meeting at Butchireddy Palem in Kovur Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy would be confined to Idupulapaya after 2024 elections because even his own community people do not wish to see on the Chief Minister’s chair next time.

Commenting on the Chief Minister’s tour to New Delhi on Wednesday, Lokesh alleged that it was not undertaken for the State’s interests but to save Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Lokesh held the State government responsible for the death of Tadiparthi CI Ananda Rao. He alleged that the Dalit police officer took the extreme step unable to bear the pressure exerted by the local YSRCP MLA A Pedda Reddy to foist false cases on the TDP activists in the constituency. The TDP leader expressed concern over the Police Welfare Association failing to respond on the issue.

Earlier, the association used to react immediately on such issues, now surprisingly it has remained a silent spectator, Lokesh said.

He alleged that Dalit officers like Dr Sudkhar and Atchanna had lost their lives due to the “wicked politics” being pursued by the YSRCP government.

Stating that the YSRCP had come to power in 2019 with a majority of Dalit votes, he expressed anguish over the party ill-treating members of the community while in power.

Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP was handing over public properties worth crores of rupees to the Gujarat-based Amul Foods as part of a quid pro quo deal.

“The YSRCP government has already diluted the Vijaya Dairy. Now it has hatched a conspiracy to kill Chittoor Dairy by handing over its properties to a Gujarat company,” he stated.