Every eligible poor family will be provided a house: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is working with commitment to see all poor families in the State own a house.

The Minister distributed the documents of the houses constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) to the beneficiaries in 20th division here on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, Srinivasa Reddy recalled that the Chief Minister assured to give away houses built in 300 sft area at just Rs 1 during his Padayatra in the State. He said that the beneficiaries of houses built in 365 sq ft need to pay only Rs 25,000 and beneficiaries of 430 sq ft houses Rs 50000 only as their contribution.

He said that they were going to distribute TIDCO houses of various sizes to 4,128 beneficiaries in Ongole. The Minister launched the distribution programme by distributing the relevant documents to 143 beneficiaries in the 20th division.

He said that there are 100 beneficiaries of 300 sq ft houses, 28 beneficiaries of 345 sq ft houses and 15 beneficiaries of the 430 sft houses. He also announced that the government is going to distribute housing plots to nearly 30 lakh families in the State, including 24,000 families in Ongole, soon.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, deputy mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, OMC Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi, local corporator Pasupuleti Vijayalakshmi and others also participated in the programme.