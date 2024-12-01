Every paisa of tax amount will be spent for public benefit says Narayana

Nellore : MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that every paisa collected through property tax will be spent to provide infrastructure facilities in all municipalities across the State.

In the wake of pending property tax dues to a tune of about Rs 1 crore in Nellore Municipal Corporation, the Minister reviewed the progress of tax collection on Saturday, for the second time in this week.

Later speaking to the media, Narayana appealed people to pay the outstanding on time the as government is keen on spending every paisa for the development of municipalities.

He urged the staff working in Nellore municipal corporation to conduct special drive for tax collection by creating awareness among the public over prompt payment of taxes.

Stating that the rules related to issuing permissions for layouts and buildings’ construction in the city will be made easier for public benefit, Narayana said, at the same time people must follow the rules.

He disclosed that a comprehensive plan is ready for the development of as many as 37 parks in the city.

He said that one Waste Management Plant to clean garbage was sanctioned for Mellore municipal corporation along with Rajahmundry Municipality.

Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Commissioner Surya Teja and others were present.