Everyone should update Aadhaar card once in 10 years

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna said every individual should update their Aadhaar card once in 10 years as every service provided by the secretariat system is linked to it.

Attending as chief guest at a workshop organised for the staff of village and ward secretariats of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, the Collector mentioned that 76 Aadhaar service centres were set up in Visakhapatnam district keeping the problems of the people in view.

He said special drives would be conducted to provide Aadhaar services. People can avail the facility at the nearest secretariat, he added. Through the platform, the staff can get their doubts cleared.

Later, Mallikarjuna unveiled a poster regarding Aadhaar services. District in-charge of village and ward secretariats Poornima Devi, district coordinators Naidu and Bhargav, employees of secretariats participated in the programme.