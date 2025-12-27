Ex-BBA president donates fans to Bar library

Vijayawada: Former president of Bezwada Bar Association Sampara Durga Srinivas donated five ceiling fans to Bezwada Bar Association Library on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that fans were donated in fond memory of his mentor late Tenneti Bhaskara Rao, as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha, general secretary Kanishsetti Venkata Rangarao, joint secretary Varahalakshmi, librarian secretary Kancherla Trinadh Kumar, along with executive committee members were present. On behalf of Bezwada Bar Association, the office-bearers thanked Sampara Durga Srinivas for his thoughtful contribution and for honouring the memory of his mentor through this generous gesture.