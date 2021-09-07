  • Menu
Ex-chief of SBI appointed AP economic advisor

Rajnish Kumar
 Rajnish Kumar

Highlights

Amaravati: Amid growing concerns over the State financial situation which has been affected due to Covid pandemic and since the government needs huge funds to implement the sops and freebies, the AP government has appointed SBI former chairman Rajnish Kumar as economic advisor to the government for a period of two years.

The appointment of Rajnish Kumar will provide necessary financial expertise in attracting private investments so that it will help steer the government through the financially tough situation it was facing now.

Rajnish Kumar, who retired as SBI chairman in 2006, is a non-executive director at Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

