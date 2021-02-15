Ex-Cong MLC terms VSP privatisation 'irrational'

Srikakulam: Privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel plant is irrational and we are strongly opposing it, said former MLC and Congress leader G Rudra Raju and party district president B Satyavathi.

Participating in 100th death anniversary of former Chief Minister M Damodaram Sanjeevayya at Indira Vignan Bhavan here on Sunday, they found fault with the BJP-led government at the Centre was selling all public sector units without considering welfare of workers and employees.

The Centre was colluding with the private parties, they lamented. By adopting three agriculture laws, the BJP government was planning to ruin the future of farmers in the country, they alleged. With an aim to destroy the public sector units in the country, the BJP government was proposed to privatise all government establishments including Life Insurance Corporation of India, they stated.