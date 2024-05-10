Prabhas starts filming for ‘Kannappa’

The excitement surrounding the upcoming movie "Kannappa" has reached new heights with the addition of superstar Prabhas to its already illustrious cast. Set to share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Sarathkumar, Prabhas's inclusion adds another layer of talent to the much-anticipated production.

Driven by the vision of Vishnu Manchu, who has dedicated seven years to crafting the narrative, "Kannappa" promises to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film centers around the unwavering devotion of Bhakta Kannappa, a devout follower of Lord Shiva.

With a stellar crew onboard, including acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau and action director Kecha Khamphakdee, "Kannappa" is set to captivate audiences with its captivating visuals and heartfelt storytelling. As anticipation continues to build, fans can expect "Kannappa" to deliver a cinematic experience that transcends boundaries and leaves a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.