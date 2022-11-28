Ex-Minister Anil Kumar Yadav denies YSRCP role in attack on TDP leader

Nellore: Former Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav on Sunday denied allegations over his role behind the attack on TDP Nellore city segment in-charge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday night. It may be recalled that Srinivasulu Reddy suffered multiple fractures to his leg when a youth identified as GNV Rajasekhar Reddy hit him with his car in front of his house.

Initially, TDP leaders suspected the role of YSR Congress leaders behind the attack and party Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, former minister SomireddyChandramohan Reddy and party state president Atchnnaidu consoled Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday night, who also suspected ruling party role behind the attack.

Addressing media, Anil said the incident occurred only due to old rivalry and denied the role of ruling party leaders.He also shared video footage to justify his claim during the media conference.

In the video clipping, the youngster was seen having a dispute with Srinivasulu Reddy and his son after entering their house. Both thrashed the youth from the house. He came out and started his car and drove straight onto Reddy and his son. Srinivasulu Reddyreceived wounds when the car ran over his leg and his son managed to escape. The youth fled away from the scene instantly driving his car. Further, police arrested the youth GNV Rajasekhar Reddy (29) and produced him before the media on Sunday. Nellore town DSP Srinivasa Reddy categorically said the attack took place due to rivalry between the accused and Srinivasulu Reddy's son Dr K Prajaisena Reddy during college days when they were studying medicine. He said the accused was not under the influence of liquor and the incident was not connected to politics. The DSP added that they have booked an attempt to murder case against Rajasekhar Reddy. Meanwhile, Srinivasulu Reddy's wife K Sandhya alleged that the attack was politically motivated.