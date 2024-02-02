Ex-MLA arrested for undertaking road repairs

Dharmavaram (Anantapur district): Two town police have taken ex-MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana alias Varadapuram Suri into custody for undertaking a campaign to repair bad roads with potholes etc.

Ex-MLA Suri had given an ultimatum to the Roads and Buildings officials to repair the roads within the deadline fixed by the former, failing which he would repair the damaged roads with his own funds.

When the ex-MLA started repairing damaged roads with his personnel, the two town police stopped him and took him into custody and detained him at police station and later let him off in the afternoon.

On January 24, Suryanarayana personally went to R&B superintendent office in Anantapur and apprised him of the bad road conditions in the textile town.

He urged them to undertake repairs within a week failing which they should permit him to undertake repairs with his own funds.

After the expiry of the week deadline, Suryanarayana started filling potholes and repair damaged roads with the personnel concerned.

As soon as he embarked on the programme in the town, police surrounded him, but the TD leader argued with the cops whether it was wrong to do good works like repairing bad roads.

But police took him into custody and released him after for three hours.