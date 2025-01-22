Ex-MLA flays NDA govt for ignoring Jagananna layouts

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu visited the layouts in Nunna and Surampalli villages on Tuesday. Beneficiaries of the houses complained to Vishnu that the Jagananna layouts lacked basic facilities such as drinking water and streetlights.

Vishnu said that if the YSRCP government was formed they could have received all infrastructures including the bus facility. The NDA government has been leaving the beneficiaries in the lurch.

He recalled that the YSRCP government built mini cities for the poor in the name of government colonies. The 31.70 lakh houses were registered in the name of women beneficiaries after extending Rs 1.8 lakh for the construction of each house.

He recalled that 23,490 houses were allotted in the Central constituency and in the first phase 14,986 houses were built. In Nunna layout, 1078 houses were built out of the 4,048 sanctioned houses. At Surampalli layout, 819 houses were built and 107 houses were built by the beneficiaries out of the sanctioned 3,930 houses.

He demanded the government to hand over the completed houses to the beneficiaries immediately. He also demanded provision of infrastructures like roads, electricity and streetlights. He warned that the YSRCP would launch an agitation.

YSRCP leaders Avutu Srinivasa Reddy, Yaragorla Sriramulu, Meda Ramesh, Jagadish, Pathan, Nagoor, Syed Mustafa, Shaik Sher Ali, and others accompanied the former MLA.