Ex MP accuses Centre for spending public money for fighter jets

Visakhapatnam: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has alleged that 70 to 80-year-old heads of different countries have been involved in a sex racket with young Russian women.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he alleged that world leaders are involved in a sex racket misusing power.

“Bombs and missiles were dropped because of the fear that nude photos and videos get exposed and this is the real secret behind the attack of US-Israel on Iran,” he commented, adding that the world is reeling under serious crises due to the ongoing war in West Asia.

Pointing out that the Central government is spending lakhs of crores of rupees to buy fighter jets, the former Union Minister asked the Union government how many fighter jets were bought with public money during Nehru and Manmohan Singh’s tenure?

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Israel two days before the war and what are his foreign diplomatic achievements?” he questioned.

Speaking about Andhra Pradesh politics, Chinta Mohan alleged that four ‘brokers’ are running the state and the rest of the officials are dancing to their tunes, approving the files recommended.

“Andhra Pradesh is mired in corruption. Chandrababu Naidu is the Chief Minister for namesake alone. The Chief Minister is limiting himself to PowerPoint presentations, conferences with collectors and distribution of pensions,” he criticised.

Hyderabad could have been a common capital for another 50 years, but Chandrababu made Amaravati capital due to vested interest, he pointed out. There are allegations against Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he has been involved in Rs.2,000 crore of corruption that has taken place in the liquor scam. “Could Jagan say that he was not involved in it?” he questioned the former Chief Minister.