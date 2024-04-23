Ex-PCC chief Rudra Raju files nomination

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju filed his nomination papers before the Lok Sabha constituency returning officer and District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha here on Monday.

A rally was held from the Congress election office in Somalamma Puntha Road to Bommuru with thousands of activists and fans taking part. Rudra Raju left the party office in a procession after inter faith prayers were held.

The rally reached the returning officer's office at Bommuru via Venkateswara Market Road, Morampudi, VL Puram and Hukumpeta.

Speaking to the media after filing the nomination, Rudra Raju said that he was elated over the response from the people and the enthusiasm shown by the party activists. He expressed confidence that the Congress party will achieve an unexpected victory in this election.

CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, former union minister MM Pallam Raju, former ministers Kanumuri Bapiraju, film actor Raja Abel and others attended Rudra Raju's nomination programme.

Senior Congress leader Bapiraju hailed Rudra Raju's rise from a party activist to CWC member.

Raghu Veera Reddy stressed the need for the Congress to return to power in AP and Centre.

Leaders and workers of INDIA coalition partners including activists of CPI, CPM and Aam Aadmi Party participated in the rally and expressed their solidarity with Rudra Raju.

PCC working president Janga Goutham, CPI district secretary T Madhu, Rajahmundry City candidate Boda Venkat, Rajahmundry Rural candidate Balepalli Muralidhar, Kovvur candidate Arigela Aruna Kumari, Gopalapuram candidate Martin Luther, Nidadavolu Assembly candidate Subbarao, Anaparthi candidate V Srinivas, Rajanagaram Assembly candidate M Srinivas and others participated in the rally.