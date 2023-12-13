  • Menu
Ex-servicemen job fair in Vizag on Dec 17

Navy officers delivering a motivational talk at an educational institution and motivating students to join the Armed Forces
Highlights

Registration for all ex-servicemen will be done at the venue from 9 am to 11. 30 am on first –come-first-serve-basis

Visakhapatnam: Directorate general resettlement (DGR), ministry of defence, is bringing together job seekers and job givers on a single platform at DGR ex-servicemen job fair at HADR grounds, INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam on December 17 for providing an opportunity for second innings to ex-servicemen (ESM).

Registration for all ex-servicemen will be done at the venue from 9 am to 11.30 am on first-come-first-serve-basis. ESM job seekers would gain access to multiple job opportunities and hassle-free recruitment process. For further queries and assistance, ex-servicemen can contact the joint director (SE and CI) Directorate General Resettlement West Block IV, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066. Email: [email protected], or send mail to Cdr Rahil Ral [email protected] or contact 020-26102838, 020-26334319 or log on to http://www.derindia.gov.in

Local contact at INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam MSCPO SP Yadav can be contacted by dialling 9137715795 or 0891-2812164. Meanwhile, to enhance awareness about the Agnipath Scheme, Eastern Naval Command organised outreach activities in various schools and junior colleges. As part of the campaign, a team from INS Vishwakarma, Visakhapatnam motivated students from schools and colleges at Pittalavanipalem, Cherukupalli, Repalle, Nizampatnam and Bapatla Urban to join the Armed Forces.

Also, a team from naval officer-in-charge Andhra Pradesh delivered an interactive motivational talk in educational institutions in Anakapalli district.

