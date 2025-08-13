Ex-servicemen to get drone training for employment

Vijayawada: Ex-servicemen can leverage their skills in drone technology to serve the nation and society, said principal secretary, home, Kumar Viswajit.

He said this as a unique opportunity for them to contribute to community welfare. He was the chief guest at an event hosted by the state Sainik welfare department, Coromandel International, and Daksha Drones on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, he said drones represent a modern approach to agriculture. He noted that ex-servicemen, having dedicated their lives to national defense, can now secure employment or create self-employment opportunities through this emerging field.

Praising the Sainik welfare department’s efforts, Viswajit stressed the need to generate more job opportunities for ex-servicemen. He urged them to seize the prospects offered by Coromandel International, describing this initiative as a promising start.

“Andhra Pradesh is an agriculture-driven state,” Viswajit said. “Drones for spraying fertilisers and pesticides will save farmers significant time. As the state rebuilds post-bifurcation, drone technology will benefit both companies and ex-servicemen.”

Brigadier Venkat Reddy, director of the Sainik welfare department, announced that departmental vacancies would be filled soon. He commended the home department secretary’s prompt response to their concerns. Reddy noted that many ex-servicemen, often discharged by age 35, rely on pensions to support their families and need additional income sources.

He encouraged them to utilise welfare schemes from both Central and state governments and highlighted the free drone training provided by Daksha Drones, supported by Coromandel, as a way to serve the nation again.

He added that drones have applications beyond agriculture in various sectors.Sameer Sachidanand, CEO of Daksha Drones, expressed optimism about Andhra Pradesh’s potential for modern agriculture through drones and gratitude for the opportunity to operate in the state.

Aditya Manohar, MD of Aurantius Tech Services, pledged to equip ex-servicemen with the technical skills needed to excel in drone technology. In his welcome address, COO K Srinivasa Prasad described Aurantius Tech Services as a leading organisation dedicated to promoting drone technology awareness and support.

Sainik welfare assistant director P Satya Prasad, NTR district Sainik welfare officer Dr K Kalyana Veena, and several ex-servicemen attended the event.