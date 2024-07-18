Excavation at Erra Matti Dibbalu comes to a halt

Visakhapatnam : Controversy is brewing over the proposed dug-up work at Erra Matti Dibbalu, recognised as a national geo-heritage site located at the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

As locals and environmental activists raised alarm that work was in progress at the site for the past three months, the YSRCP alleged that destruction of heritage sites took wings during the alliance government.

It may be recalled that land was allotted to Bheemunipatnam Aided Cooperative Building Society for development of housing. In the past few weeks, work of levelling the ground at Erra Matti Dibbalu gained pace to carry out construction work at the site.

In 1978, the then government identified Erra Matti Dibbalu extending up to 3,000 acres as a geographical heritage site and placed restrictions surrounding the area.

An extent of 374 acres was given to the building society at survey No:49/1 in 1982 for housing development. Of the 374 acres, over 90 acres were identified as heritage site and the government took back part of the land from the society.

However, the extent of the heritage monument was shrunk over a period of time. During the YSRCP government, the site was confined to 120 acres. Despite restrictions, permission for layouts and constructions was granted.

Environmental activists expressed concern over the shrinking acres of Erra Matti Dibbalu and demanded a detailed survey over the extent of the heritage site.

Earlier, when JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan visited Erra Matti Dibbalu, he expressed concern over the damage caused to the heritage monument during the YSRCP’s rule and assured protection to it once he came to power.

In the past few days, the video of excavation work at the site went viral on social media platforms. It caught the attention of the AP government as well.

Responding to it, revenue officials visited the site and called off the work with immediate effect.

After visiting the site on Wednesday, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao told media persons that work at the venue continued without seeking permissions from seven different departments as directed, deviating norms.

Meanwhile, former IT minister Gudivada Amarnath posted a selfie taken at the historical site and criticised that the construction work is being carried out with the support of the alliance government and local leaders. “This sets an example of how Visakhapatnam would be in alliance governance,” he posted on ‘X’.