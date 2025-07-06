Excellent opportunities for agriculture, tourism sectors’ growth in NTR dist

Vijayawada: Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare and NTR district in-charge Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the district administration has prepared draft visionary action plan for the development of NTR district and its assembly constituencies based on local resources, strengths, and challenges and set the target of doubling the per capita income by year 2028-29. He said the per capita income of the district, which stood at Rs 3,21,651 in 2023–24, is targeted to reach Rs 6,38,946 by 2028–29 and Rs 62,88,851 by 2047–48.

He chaired a review meeting held at district Collectorate conference hall on Saturday to discuss district and constituency-level vision plans and Swarnandhra P4 Foundation. District Collector Lakshmisha gave a PowerPoint presentation on the district plan. Special officers presented constituency-specific plans for all seven constituencies of NTR district, Vijayawada east, central and west, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, Tiruvuru and Mylavaram.

Key areas of discussion included opportunities for growth in agriculture, industry, and services; progress indicators; tourism development; food processing; Zero Budget Natural Farming; Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs); and agricultural mechanization. Guidance was given on what to incorporate into the final plan, with a focus on achieving an average annual district growth rate of 18.5 percent.

The Minister said there are excellent opportunities in the district for the growth agriculture, food processing and tourism sectors. He particularly mentioned about Mylavaram assembly constituency, which is well known for industrial growth as well as tourism development.

Satya Kumar emphasised that P4 represents a pivotal step in good governance, and that plans were formulated to align with Swarnandhra’s objectives.

MP Kesineni Sivanath stressed that skill development is crucial to create sustainable job opportunities for youth. He highlighted the importance of setting up an automobile skill training center in Autonagar, Vijayawada and the need to establish new Eat Streets across Vijayawada. He urged support for aspiring entrepreneurs to set up food processing units, and advocated the optimal use of central schemes to achieve development goals. He pointed out the significant potential for growth in Vijayawada’s service sector.

Collector Lakshmisha stated that all suggestions made by public representatives would be duly considered for implementation.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Sriram Rajagopal (Tatayya), Gadde Rammohan, K Srinivas Rao, and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram, KDCC Chairman Nettem Raghuram, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Dhyanchandra HM, and other officials.