Excise Minister hails success in curbing illicit liquor

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra commended the excise department for its sustained efforts in promoting transparency and curbing the illicit liquor trade across the state. Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister expressed satisfaction over the department’s performance and the positive public response to the AP Excise Suraksha app and Navodayam 2.0 initiative.

“The government’s reforms are producing tangible results. Citizens are now active participants in ensuring liquor authenticity through the Suraksha App. The campaign against illicit liquor must continue with the same vigour,” he said and directed officials to intensify enforcement drives against belt shops and unauthorized liquor outlets, ensuring strict compliance in all districts.

Principal secretary (revenue–excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena and director of prohibition and excise Chamakuri Sridhar briefed the minister on the department’s achievements. They reported that the Suraksha app, designed to help consumers verify liquor authenticity, has seen remarkable public adoption. As of October 30, 2025, the app has recorded 1.69 lakh downloads, with the public scanning over 4.6 lakh liquor bottles for verification.

To further raise awareness, the department distributed 1,000 pamphlets per retail outlet and displayed awareness posters at every licensed shop and bar. Retailers have been instructed to sell liquor only after scanning bottles through the app to ensure full transparency and consumer confidence.

Rahul Dev Sharma, director of enforcement, informed that 25 districts have already been declared illicit liquor (ID)-free, while Kakinada district is expected to achieve this milestone soon. He also briefed the Minister on the ongoing probe into a spurious liquor case, assuring strict action against offenders.

Minister Ravindra appreciated the teamwork of field officers and enforcement units, urging them to maintain momentum in safeguarding public health and ensuring a lawful, transparent liquor trade. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the prohibition and excise department.