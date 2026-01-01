Faridabad Gang Rape Horror: Woman Suffers Broken Eye Socket, Severe Facial Injuries

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped, violently assaulted, and thrown out of a speeding vehicle on the Gurugram–Faridabad Road earlier this week. The survivor is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital, where doctors are managing multiple fractures and serious injuries sustained during the attack.

According to police and media reports, the woman, a mother of three, had been staying with her parents following a dispute with her husband. On the day of the incident, she reportedly left home after an argument with her mother and went to visit a friend in Sector 23. As she returned late at night, public transport was unavailable, and she accepted a lift from two men travelling in a white Eeco van.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on a sparsely populated stretch of the Gurugram–Faridabad road. The accused allegedly diverted the vehicle to a secluded area, where they assaulted and raped the woman over several hours. After driving her around through the night, they reportedly brought her back to Faridabad and pushed her out of the moving van near Raja Chowk between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., with the vehicle travelling at high speed.

The woman’s cries for help went largely unheard due to low traffic, foggy weather, and cold conditions. Despite bleeding heavily, she managed to contact her sister, who rushed her to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital. Owing to the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to a private hospital for advanced care.

Doctors treating the survivor said she sustained grave injuries, including a fractured eye socket, dislocated and fractured shoulder, swelling of the face, and deep cuts that required more than 20 stitches. Medical experts believe several of the injuries were caused both by violent physical assault and the impact of being thrown onto the road from the moving vehicle. Her condition remains serious but stable, and she is currently not fit to record a statement.

Police officials stated that the woman resisted the assault, which led to further violence by the accused. Two men, aged between 25 and 30 and hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, were arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. The van used in the crime has been recovered, and forensic samples have been collected from the vehicle, the accused, and the survivor.

A case of gang rape has been registered at Kotwali police station based on the complaint filed by the survivor’s sister. Investigators are examining whether the accused were under the influence of alcohol or other substances at the time of the crime and plan to conduct a test identification parade once the survivor is discharged from hospital.