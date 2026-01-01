Krishna dist tops in preventing crimes against women

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu released annual performance and crime statistics report for 2025, highlighting significant achievements in crime control and public safety.

Addressing the media conference at district police office here on Wednesday, theSP statedthat maintaining law and order was made possible through strong coordination among police officers and staff across the district. He said proactive surveillance, quick response systems, visible policing and effective use of modern technology led to an overall 32 percent reduction in crime compared to the previous year. Crimes against women registered a sharp decline of 29 per cent, placing Krishna district at the top in the State for effectively preventing crimes against women and POCSO cases dropped by 42 per cent. Cybercrime cases also reduced from 101 in 2024 to 79 in 2025, a decline of 21.78 per cent, due to extensive awareness programmes conducted through schools, colleges and social media platforms.

The SP appreciated police personnel for their efforts in preventing road accidents caused by fog and poor visibility. He said the introduction of warning boards, barricades, reflective drums and ‘Wash and Go’ programme for drivers contributed to a reduction in non-fatal accidents. New strategies are being planned to further reduce accidents in the coming year.

Presenting key crime data, the SP said total reported cases fell from 9,771 in 2024 to 6,619 in 2025. Bodily offences declined by 28 per cent, property offences by 15 per cent and crimes against SC/STs by 44 per cent. While fatal road accidents saw an increase, focused enforcement and awareness drives are underway to address the issue.

He highlighted successful detection of complex cases, recovery of stolen property, action against rowdy sheeters and special surveillance programmes such as monitoring locked houses. Under ‘Mee Kosam’ grievance redressal programme, 3,513 out of 3,671 complaints received in 2025 were resolved.

SP Vidyasagar Naidu praised police personnel for their dedication during Cyclone Montha, rescue operations and humanitarian service. He reaffirmed that strengthening public trust,ensuring police welfare and maintaining peace and security in the district would remain the top priorities in the coming years.