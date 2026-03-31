Exclusive cyber security awareness for women

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC) in association with ‘Fit with Fab’ and ‘Vizag Alpha Ladies Circle VALC 174’ conducted a cyber security awareness session exclusively for women in the city on Monday.

Addressing the women participants at the event, VCSC Associate Director Seema Sikri underlined the need to exercise caution when using QR codes for commercial transactions as several QR code scams have been reported lately.

Elaborating on some case studies, she suggested that participants stay alert against cybercrimes.

The associate director also spoke about various types of scams and preventive measures to follow.

The need to exercise caution while browsing social media platforms was also highlighted on the occasion.