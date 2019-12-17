Exhibition on Eco-Air organised at PBS College in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: As part of the five-day programme 'Mission Eco Next – Eco Air & Eco Connect' a national training programme for developing eco educators, a science exhibition on Eco Air was organised on day four on the premises of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College here on Tuesday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Grover, chairman, Institute of Chemists, New Delhi, N Balagopal, PN Panicker Foundation.

The programme was organised by the National Council of Science and Technology Ccommunication under the guidance of Dr Appasani Krishna Rao, CEO and Vice-Chairman, Science City of AP. The chief guest of the programme were Satish Kumar Tak, National programme advisor, NSS, Chandigarh.

Tarun Kumar Jain Vaigyanik Society, Mumbai, Basaveshwara, director project Graduate Centre, Krishna University, Dr V Sailaja attended to the training programme and spoke on the occasion.

Students from schools and colleges took part in the exhibition and displayed exhibits on reducing air pollution.On this occasion Dr A Krishna Rao received CV Raman Award, Balagopal received Lifetime Achievement Award and Dr V Sailaja received Andhra Pradesh Academy of Science Fellowship presented by Science Academy of Andhra Pradesh.