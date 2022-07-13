Expectations on Polavaram distorted

Rajahmahendravaram (East Godavari dist): Polavaram this year has created history by getting centuries' heaviest inflows of flood water. The Irrigation department had expected that Polavaram would receive heavy flood in August but the water level near the coffer dam of the project on Tuesday was recorded as 34.20 metres.

Rajahmundry River Conservator, Head Works EE, R Kasi Visveswara Rao said that the release of about 8 lakh cusecs of water from the Kaleshwaram project, early heavy rains in the upper states had caused inflows one month ahead of the expected time.

At first, the officials thought that the lower coffer dam should be completed by storing the water.

But due to this unexpected heavy flood inflows, the work of the project had come to a standstill. While the related spillway works have been completed, the lower coffer dam and Gap-2 main dam-related works are still pending. Currently, the entire Gap-2 area has become waterlogged. The district collector, revenue officials and project engineers are reviewing the situation. Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu visited the project site on Monday. At the moment, the officials are working towards preventing loss of life and property. The Polavaram project, which is yet to be completed, can store only 194 tmc feet of water. Efforts are on to release the entire inflows into the sea. Officials say an additional inflow of 15 lakh cusecs may come into the irrigation project by Wednesday, according to Chief Engineer of the Project B Sudhakarababu.