Congress lost mental balance over Digvijaya Singh’s RSS remark: BJP

As the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh landed in controversy after praising the BJP and its ideological parent - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the grand old party has “lost its mental balance”.

The controversy erupted after Digvijaya Singh shared a black-and-white photograph on social media showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated on the ground while BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani sat on a chair in the background. Through the post, Singh acknowledged how the RSS shapes leadership within its organisation.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “The Congress party has lost its mental balance over Digvijaya Singh’s statement. The kind of comments made by Manickam Tagore about the RSS clearly reflect the ideological emptiness of the Congress. Manickam Tagore should be reminded that in cases like Afzal Guru, Yakub Memon, Burhan Wani, Batla House encounter, or Naxalites, the Congress sees martyrs and innocents, but when it comes to nationalist organisations, they see terrorists.”

Poonawalla further questioned the Congress leadership’s past actions and statements.

“Did former President Pranab Mukherjee visit the headquarters of a terrorist organisation or a nationalist organisation? When Jawaharlal Nehru invited the RSS to participate in Republic Day celebrations, was it a terrorist organisation that he invited? Mahatma Gandhi had also praised the RSS. Is Manickam Tagore more intelligent than these leaders?” he told IANS.

He alleged that insulting nationalist institutions and traditions has become the identity of the Congress.

“This is the same party that referred to ISIS as ‘Boko Haram,’ Sanatan Dharma as a ‘malaria disease,’ and the Sena as ‘sadak ka gunda.’ Insulting the Sena, Sanatan, and nationalist forces has become the Congress’ identity. Today, leaders like Manickam Tagore and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy oppose Digvijaya Singh’s statement, while Salman Khurshid supports him. This clearly shows that the Congress is divided,” Poonawalla said.

Commenting on the situation in Bangladesh, BJP spokesperson said it was unfortunate that attacks and killings had taken place not only against Hindus but also against Christians and members of the Scheduled Castes.

“The Indian government has clearly condemned these incidents and stated its position,” he said.

He also slammed the secular lobby for maintaining silence on Bangladesh violence but becoming activists and strong proponents of justice in Israel-Gaza conflict.

“There are people who raise funds for Gaza but shut their eyes to Dhaka. Leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Rashid Alvi, Sam Pitroda, and Husain Dalwai compare India with Bangladesh, justify atrocities there, and claim such incidents occur because minorities are attacked in India. These are the same people who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Their real face has now come to the fore,” he said.