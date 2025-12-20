Expedite establishment of MSME parks, officials told

Guntur: District Collector A Thameem Ansariya directed officials to speed up establishing MSME parks in all Assembly constituencies of the district.

She chaired the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Industries Department and APIIC should work in coordination and continuously monitor the allocation of required land for MSME parks and Common Facility Centres.

She instructed that industries with MoUs signed at State-level should be provided with necessary support to commence operations at the earliest.

District Industries Centre general manager Jayalakshmi informed that 970 applications were received during the last one month, of which 734 applications were approved, while the remaining are at various stages of processing.

She further stated that the committee approved incentives related to industrial promotion for 9 claims amounting to Rs 91,30,672.

The meeting was attended by Pollution Control Board executive engineer MD Nazeena Begum, district agriculture officer (JDA) Padmavathi, DTC Sitaramayya, district employment officer Durga Bai, Tourism department officer Ramya, Social Welfare officer U Chennayya, MEPMA PD Vijayalakshmi, and Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Shivakumar.