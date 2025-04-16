Expedite highway land acquisition, officials told

Eluru: District in-charge collector P Dhatri Reddy asked the officials to expedite the land acquisition and works related to the construction of the national highways in the district.

She reviewed the construction and land acquisition issues of the national highways in the district with the officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhatri Reddy said that the compensation due to some farmers in the lands acquired through land acquisition related to the Khammam-Devarapalli 365 BG (Green Field Highway) should be paid immediately and the lands should be taken over, and the shifting work of HT power lines as part of the construction should be completed immediately.

She said that the land acquisition work in Gonepadu of Kaikaluru mandal and other villages in the construction of the Pamarru-Digamarru 165 National Highway should be completed by talking to the concerned farmers.

Dhatri Reddy said that the land acquisition work for the 365 BB National Highway to be constructed from Jeelugumilli to Pattiseema has been completed and instructed the Roads and Buildings Department officials to take steps to immediately begin the road construction work.

District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, Eluru and Jangareddygudem RDOs Achyut Ambarish, Ramana, National Highways Corporation officials, Roads and Buildings Department officials, Tahsildars of the respective mandals participated in the meeting.