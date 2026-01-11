Minister takes RTC bus ride to assess Stree Shakti scheme

Penukonda / Roddham: BC Welfare Minister S Savita travelled by APSRTC bus from Roddham mandal headquarters towards Hindupur on Saturday, to directly interact with passengers and evaluate the implementation of Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women, introduced by the coalition government to promote women’s mobility, economic security, and independence.

During the journey, she engaged with women commuters, seeking first-hand feedback on how the free travel initiative has impacted their daily lives. Passengers shared that the scheme has significantly cut daily travel expenses, making it easier to commute for work, education, medical needs, and household duties. Many highlighted reduced financial burden on families, improved access to opportunities, and greater confidence in participating in economic and social activities.

Addressing the passengers, Savita explained that Stree Shakti aims to provide safe, affordable, and dignified public transport, empowering women by removing cost barriers. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and proactive improvement of public services through continuous public engagement.