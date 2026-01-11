Minister promises smooth travel this Sankranti

Hyderabad: Withlakhs of people expected to travel to their native places for Sankranti, Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said that the State government has put in place an extensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles.

An estimated 12 lakh vehicles are expected to head out of Hyderabad during the festive season, a sharp rise from 9 lakh vehicles last year, the Minister said, adding that all precautionary measures have been taken to prevent traffic snarls on major highways.

To avoid congestion, authorities have been instructed to open toll gates immediately whenever traffic builds up, particularly at Pantangi toll plaza, which frequently witnesses heavy jams during peak travel hours.

Minister Komatireddy said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for a proposed Greenfield Highway, and tenders are being invited for the highway connecting Future City to Bandar, aimed at easing long-term traffic pressure.

Coordination with the Director General of Police has ensured adequate security and traffic regulation along key routes. As part of emergency preparedness, ambulances will be stationed every 20 kilometres, while cranes have been deployed to swiftly clear stalled vehicles.

A toll-free helpline has also been set up to assist commuters.