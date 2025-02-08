Expedite land acquisition, Collector instructs officials

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed the officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition process for the construction of railway projects.

On Friday, the Collector held a meeting with officials at the mini conference hall at the Collectorate to review the pro-gress of railway underpasses, railway over-bridges, and other railway project works.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the progress of level crossings to be constructed at various lo-cations, including, Erigeri and Kuppagal villages in Kau-talam and Adoni mandals, Gavigattu village in Pedda-kadabur mandal, Irangal village in Kosigi mandal, Kaditho-ta village in Adoni mandal, Sakibanda village in Holagunda mandal and near Lakshmipuram village in Kallur mandal.

The Collector instructed revenue officials to swiftly com-plete the land acquisition and other related processes for these projects. He also directed the authorities concerned to complete the pending level crossing gate projects 201 and 207 in the Adoni division by May.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Dr B Navya, assistant collector Challa Kalyani, DRO

C Venkatanaraya-na, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, R&B SE Maheshwara Reddy, railway officials and other dignitaries.