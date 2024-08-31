Expedite works of bypass roads, officials told

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has directed the APCRDA officials to speed up works of two bypass roads Kaza-Gollapudi and Chilakaluripet.

He conducted a meeting with APCRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and NHAI Guntur project director Parvateesam at his camp office here on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he instructed the officials to take up construction of the entrance way from Pedakakani to Guntur and complete the tender process.

He directed the CRDA officials to develop alternative highways to the State capital Amaravati, keeping in view increasing vehicular traffic in future. He instructed the officials to speed up development in the surrounding areas of Guntur city. He assured the Central government’s support and cooperation for the completion of the highway works.

Later, addressing the GGH advisory committee meeting, he directed the officials to regulate the movement of the vehicles in the GGH-Guntur and allow one or two attendants with the patients at the GGH. He suggested using the services of the nursing college students in the GGH as volunteers and instructed the officials to take stern action against the middlemen at the GGH.