Expedite works of Gargeya river bridge: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Forests and Mines and Technology Dr P Ramachandra Reddy instructed the officials concerned to expedite the works of Gargeya river bridge.

He also directed the officials of the Roads and Buildings Department to take immediate steps to construct a community hall at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Durgamma Konda. The Minister conducted an extensive tour in Somala, Sodum and Punganur mandals on Tuesday. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, TTD Trust Board member P Ashok Kumar and the district officers accompanied him. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed ire over officials on the lack of progress in the construction of Gargeya river bridge despite repeated instructions.

"When there is no fund crunch, there is no meaning in delaying the works. The people's representatives should take needful steps in the regard," he said. Peddireddi earlier visited Madhavaraya Swamy temple in Rompicherla mandal where renovation works are being executed with an outlay of Rs 1.5 crore.

DWMA PD Chandrasekhar, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy, Chittoor RDO Dr Renuka and others were present.