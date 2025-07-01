Expert committee rejects Polavaram-Banakacharla proposal

Vijayawada: The Expert Appraisal Committee of Union ministry of forests and environment returned the proposal of AP government on clearance for Polavaram -Banakacharla linking project saying that it cannot accord environmental clearance for the project at present.

At the same time, the experts committee made some suggestions, including asking the AP government to request the Central Water Commission (CWC) for a comprehensive study on Godavari surplus waters.

Opposing the project, the Telangana government is arguing that the Polavaram -Banakacharla project is violating the Godavari water disputes tribunal award of 1980 and Central Water Commission permission is must for sharing the water between two states.

It may be noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came out with the proposal of Polavaram-Banakacharla to supply Godavari surplus flood water to Rayalaseema and made it clear that there will be no loss for Telangana as the AP government is using only Godavari surplus water which flow waste into sea. However, there was a strong protest from Telangana and they complained to Central government to stop the proposed project.

Based on the complaints, the experts committee rejected clearance for the Polavaram-Banakacharla project.

The Experts Appraisal Committee which met on June 17 virtually took into consideration both the proposals of AP government and objections from Telangana, including complaints that the proposed project will violate Godavari tribunal judgement of 1980.