Experts elaborate on new criminal laws

Visakhapatnam: GITAM School of Law is organising a lecture series on criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Saksha Adhiniyam (BSA).

Delivering a talk on Monday, KIIT University Human Rights Law chairperson Bhavani Prasad Panda briefed about ‘Nyaya’ from the new criminal laws and ‘penal’ from the old criminal laws.

The details of the Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Macaulay’s code and the necessity of deliberation and discussion in education through the laws were highlighted during his talk.

Presiding over the programme, School of Law director Anitha Rao highlighted the pertinence of understanding the new criminal laws, marking a transition to the contemporary world. The session saw good participation of students who said that the platform aided in gearing up for the upcoming sessions in the lecture series, hone their critical thinking in interpretation of law.

The lecture series will continue up to April 4, 2024.