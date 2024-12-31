Experts share insights on preventing accidents in chemical, pharma industries

Visakhapatnam: Bringing solutions for industrial accidents, Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), an exclusive government-run institution in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, commenced a two-day long symposium on Monday.

Focusing on the theme ‘accident prevention in chemical and pharma industries with sustainable development’, the symposium was inaugurated in collaboration with The Co University, IIChE and National Safety Council.

The inaugural session saw participation of Chandrasekhar Buddha, chief coordinating officer, National Apprentice and Training Scheme (NATS), AICTE, Ministry of Education, D. Niranjan Reddy, regional fire officer, J Shiva Shankar Reddy, joint chief inspector of factories, VSRK Prasad, founder-director of Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, PV Ranga Rao, the founder principal of GICE, BV Lakshman Rao, head of chemical engineering, among others.

Appreciating GICE Principal Ramana for organising the symposium involving regulating authorities, academicians and industrialists, Chandra Sekhar said industries will benefit with such an event as it aids in mitigating incidents, highlighting prevention mechanisms.

P Krishnaiah, chairman of AP Pollution Control Board stated that the outcomes of the event will be considered by the government in framing guidelines, policies towards preventing incidents and accidents.

Industrialists shared their views in the brainstorming session and experts responded to their queries.

The event will conclude with a brainstorming session on Tuesday. Certificates will be issued to the participants and awards will be presented on the occasion.