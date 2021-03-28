Explain CM's discharge petitions first, TDP to ruling party

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu on Saturday advised the ruling YSRCP leaders to explain a number of cases involving large-scale corruption filed against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before making any false allegations against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Anand Babu asked whether the YSRCP leaders forgot the fact that their Chief Minister was trying every possible way to escape from the huge illegal assets cases. It was unfortunate that the ruling party leaders were spreading false information while there were no stays in any court relating to Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asserted that the YSRCP leaders' true colours were exposed after their claims on the Dalit assigned lands in Amaravati proved to be bogus.

The media sting operation has revealed how the ruling party leaders were resorting to hopeless and objectionable methods to crush Amaravati. This has also proved the CID case was filed against Chandrababu Naidu out of sheer political vendetta.

Anand Babu pointed out that there was not even basic evidence in the cases being filed by the Jagan Reddy regime and the YSRCP leaders against the TDP chief. The ruling party leaders should feel ashamed that the court was not taking a serious view of their cases and eventually issuing stay orders.

The TDP leader reminded the YSRCP leaders that Jagan Reddy went to the Supreme Court for stay orders on the hearings that were taking place on the corruption cases filed against him in the High Court at that time.

Anand Babu asked whether it was not true that there were over 10 to 15 co-accused in the cases in which Jagan was the accused number one. Jagan Reddy was obstructing the speedy trials in these cases by making his co-accused to file discharge petitions one at a time, he said.