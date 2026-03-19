Expo showcases artistic handloom fabrics

Vijayawada: With the objective of supporting handloom weavers and enhancing their market opportunities, the Gandhi Bunakar Mela (National Handloom Expo) was inaugurated in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Handlooms & Textiles and Industries & Commerce Department Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia inaugurated the mela at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika, along with NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and other officials. The exhibition will be held for 14 days, until March 31.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said the mela brings together renowned handloom products from across the country on a single platform, providing weavers with better marketing avenues. He noted that as many as 112 handloom societies and organisations from various states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana, are participating in the event, setting up 115 stalls. Of these, 47 stalls are from the state, he added.

He recalled that last year’s mela recorded sales worth Rs.3 crore and expressed optimism that this year’s sales would surpass the previous figures. He appealed to people from NTR, Krishna and neighbouring districts to visit the exhibition, appreciate the uniqueness of handloom products and extend their support to artisans. District collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the mela serves as a vibrant platform showcasing exquisite handloom fabrics with innovative designs. He encouraged the public to make the most of the opportunity, especially in view of the upcoming Ugadi festival and summer season, when demand for traditional and comfortable clothing rises.