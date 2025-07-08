Expose BJP’s anti-people policies: Congress

Kurnool: Congress State general secretary M Srinivas Reddy urged party cadres to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Central government during a meeting at party office in Kurnool on Monday.

The event, led by Nandyal DCC president and Kurnool district Congress in-charge J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, saw Reddy calling on district leaders, constituency coordinators, and heads of affiliated wings to spread this message at the grassroots level.

Srinivasa Reddy criticised the BJP’s governance for harming public welfare and urged every Congress worker to educate villagers about these issues. He announced plans to establish Congress party offices at the district headquarters in Nandyal and across constituency levels in the district. He directed the immediate formation of district, mandal, village, and booth committees.

The Congress leader instructed constituency coordinators to collaborate with local leaders and activists to visit villages, build public trust, and demonstrate that Congress supports the people. Reddy emphasized sincere public engagement to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence.

DCC president J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav stated that booth-level committees would soon be finalized across Nandyal district.

In a separate meeting with Congress leaders from the Kurnool Parliament constituency, Reddy listened to their concerns and assured them that their suggestions and grievances would be conveyed to the party high command for resolution through appropriate channels.