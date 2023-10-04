Extend ESI & PF to private sector workers: CITU

Yemmiganur(Kurnool district): People working in petrol pumps and other private organisations have demanded the officials of Labour department to cover and extend them Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Provident Fund (PF). Accompanied by All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the workers staged a protest in this regard in front of Yemmiganur labour office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, AITUC Taluka president Veeresh said that several people, who are working in private sectors, are not covered under any welfare schemes. Several people working at petrol pumps are not covered under ESI and they were also not provided Provident Fund, he pointed out. He said that the petrol pump owners could remove them from jobs anytime and the workers would be left without minimum financial security. Another point Veeresh mentioned that if any of these workers meet with accident, then they have to pay from their pockets as they are not covered under ESI. There will be no PF also for them after retirement, he added.

Veeresh demanded the government to cover the private sector workers under ESIC and PF. ‘If the government do not extend these facilities, we will stage protests across the district,’ he warned.

After the protest, the CITU leaders handed over a representation to the officer of Labour department.