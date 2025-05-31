Extend support to investors

Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed officials to take necessary steps for the establishment of new industries in the district.

Holding a District Industrial Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting here on Friday, the Collector discussed the issues raised in the previous meeting and the measures taken by the officials.

The Collector suggested the officials to extend all possible support to those who come forward to establish industries.

He advised the officials to resolve the problems of the existing industries and respond quickly to the requests sent by the managements. Harendhira Prasad asked the details of national highway road connectivity from Gangavaram Port, water tax for 30 individual units in APIIC Industries, facilitating bus stops at APIIC IALA, Autonagar and Madhurawada IT Park, traffic regulation at the industrial areas, private heavy vehicles unauthorised parking at IALA, and status of single window clearance. The District Collector discussed other issues and made several suggestions to the officials.

District Industries Department General Manager V. Adi Seshu, managers of various industries, AILA representatives, and district level officials of various departments were present.