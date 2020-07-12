Extend support to private teachers in Ongole: Jana Vignana Vedika

Ongole:The Jana Vignana Vedika demanded that the state government extend the helping hand to the private teachers also to support them during the pandemic, in a meeting held in Ongole on Sunday. The Jana Vignana Vedika Ongole committee held a meeting with its members in the town and paid homage to their member Chandrasekhar, who died recently due to Coronavirus. They also condemned the propaganda in social media against JVV founding member Dr Nalluri Rangarao's hospital and their family members.

The JVV leadership observed that many of the private teachers are deprived of the salaries from the managements and are committing suicides as they are unable to do any other works. The committee demanded the government to announce a package to the private teachers in the state, who are not receiving salaries for months, and save their families in the tough times due to the Corona pandemic.

The JVV Prakasam district honorary president AV Pullarao, district secretary DL Prasad, Ongole town honorary president MV Seshaiah, town general secretary B Tirupataiah, private schools association member T Ramana and others also participated in the meeting.