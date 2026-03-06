Extensive arrangements underway for CM’s visit to Kothaburju

Dhone: Preparations are in full swing at Kothaburju village in Dhone mandal for the proposed visit of Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, on March 9. The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in a programme for the distribution of new Pattadar Passbooks to farmers.

In view of the visit, officials have intensified arrangements at the venue, including the construction of a helipad and development of the meeting site, with works progressing under the supervision of district authorities.

Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, accompanied by youth leader Kotla Raghavendra Reddy, inspected the programme venue on Thursday and reviewed the progress of the helipad works, stage arrangements and security measures.

During the inspection, the MLA directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance and in accordance with the required protocol to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s visit.

He further instructed the officials to make comprehensive arrangements for public convenience, including traffic regulation, drinking water supply, sanitation and adequate parking facilities.

With a large gathering expected for the event, the MLA stressed the need for strict security andproper coordination among departments. Describing the Chief Minister’s visit as an important occasion for the Dhone constituency, he called upon officials, public representatives and party leaders to work together to make the programme a success.