AHUDA chief and VC attend grievance programme

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun and Vice Chairperson Vishnu Charan ordered that every petition received in Ahuda Grievance should be resolved. On Thursday, they attended the grievance programme at the local Ahuda office as chief guests and received petitions from the public. Later, a review meeting was held with Ahuda officials. They wanted to expedite the creation of infrastructure and development works in MIG layouts under the jurisdiction of Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority.

They suggested that steps be taken for the construction of pink toilets and swimming pools in Anantanagar.

Chairman Varun instructed the officials to go into the work area along with the Panchayat Secretaries to regularize the unauthorized layouts. Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Officer KMD Ishak, Executive Engineer Dushyant, DE Revanth, JPO Harish Chaudhary, Public Health Department Executive Engineer Suryanarayana, Jyoti and others participated in the programme.