Externment orders issued against habitual offender

Kurnool: The Kurnool district administration on Saturday issued district externment orders against Vadde Tulasi Kumar, resident of Shareen Nagar under the jurisdiction of Kurnool Fourth Town police station, for his alleged involvement in repeated unlawful activities.

The orders were issued by district Collector Dr A Siri, based on proposals submitted by SP Vikranth Patil. With this, the total number of individuals extended from the district so far has risen to three.

According to police records, Vadde Tulasi Kumar, son of Vadde Ramanjaneyulu, is a rowdy-sheeter bearing Rowdy Sheet No. 389 at Kurnool Fourth Town Police Station. He is accused in five criminal cases, including serious offences such as murder, robbery, attempt to murder, atrocities against SCs and STs, and other violent acts. Despite being remanded to judicial custody on multiple occasions, authorities noted that there was no change in his conduct.

After closely examining his criminal history and ongoing threat to public peace, the district administration decided to invoke the externment provisions to prevent further disturbances to law and order. Officials stated that his continued involvement in criminal activities posed a serious risk to the safety and security of the general public. Speaking on the occasion, SP Vikranth Patil said that externment orders have so far been issued against three habitual offenders — Vadde Ramanjaneyulu, Pathan Imran Khan, and Vadde Tulasi Kumar. He warned that anyone indulging in rowdyism, intimidation, or activities disrupting public peace would face stringent action, including externment and detention under the PD Act. He also cautioned that several more names are under review and urged individuals to lead a lawful and peaceful life.