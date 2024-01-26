Eye camp held in Thondawada Gram Panchayat of Chandragiri

An eye camp held in Chandragiri where a large number of people from Thondawada Gram Panchayat and surrounding villages availed the free eye examinations and cataract operations.

The event was a great success and many people expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to receive free eye treatment.

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy applauded the efforts of Shankar Nethralaya - IIT Madras and emphasized the importance of such initiatives in providing healthcare services to rural areas.

He also appreciated the collaboration between the Gram Panchayat and medical professionals in organizing the camp.

Dr. Mohan Mallam and Padma were recognized for their selfless dedication and inspired others to contribute to their own communities.

The presence of local leaders like Thondawada Sarpanch Mallam Deepika Reddy and Narsingapuram Single Window Chairman Mallam Chandramouli Reddy added to the success of the eye camp.

Overall, the joint efforts of Shankar Nethralaya - IIT Madras, the Gram Panchayat, and other stakeholders made the free eye camp a significant milestone in providing healthcare access to underprivileged communities.



