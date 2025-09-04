Eye donation highest form of charity: Dr Samaram

Vijayawada: “Eyedonation is the highest form of charity for a human being,” stated Dr Samaram, prominent medical professional and Executive Director of Swechcha Gora Eye Bank. He urged people to donate their eyes and not let them be buried or cremated after death. “A single pair of donated eyes can give a new lease of life to two individuals,” he said.

Dr Samaram made these remarks during a health awareness session organised jointly by Vasavya Nursing Home and Swechcha Gora Eye Bank on Wednesday. The event was part of the Eye Donation Fortnight being observed from August 25 to September 8. Speaking at the awareness session held at Vasavya Nursing Home, Dr B Keerti, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, also spoke on the importance of eye donation.

She noted that donating eyes after death is a commendable act. “In India, 3.5 million people suffer from blindness, but only 32,000 people have donated their eyes,” she said. Dr Samaram highlighted that various factors like superstitions, myths, and fears pose significant barriers to eye donation. Dr Samaram called for eye donation to be treated as a social responsibility and encouraged everyone to have it as a final wish.

The programme began with a welcome address by the Eye Bank’s manager, D Ravi Kumar.