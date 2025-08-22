Faculty development prog held in Ashoka Engg college

Kurnool: Ashoka Women's Engineering College in Kurnool, in partnership with JNTUA, has launched a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) focused on ‘AI-Driven Innovations in Engineering’.

Sponsored by JNTUA’s Faculty Development Centre, the offline programme runs from Thursday to August 25, and hosts 50 faculty members from JNTUA Anantapur region.

The FDP aims to bridge the gap between theoretical AI concepts and practical, real-world applications. Eminent speakers from prestigious institutions like IITs and NITs are providing hands-on learning experiences to enhance participants’ innovative problem-solving and automation skills.

During the inauguration, Dr Harish Krishna, CEO, emphasised AI’s transformative role in modern engineering, while Convener Dr R Naveen noted that the programme will help faculty integrate cutting-edge AI tools into their teaching and research. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate after an evaluation test.