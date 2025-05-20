Fake accreditation racket busted in Anantapur

Anantapur: A case has been registered and an investigation launched on Monday, following a complaint by DIPRO and I&PR officer Guru Swami Shetty against two individuals Chandulal Naik and Mannala Devaraj, who allegedly created fake media accreditation cards in the name of Prajabalam News, a YouTube channel operated in Anantapur town.

According to the complaint, the accused forged the signature of the Anantapur district Collector on these fake accreditation cards and used them to gain unauthorised access to government offices. Reports indicate that the duo had been intimidating public servants and misusing the forged credentials to engage in unlawful activities.

Acting on the complaint, One Town police initiated an investigation. On May 19, CI G Rajendranath Yadav, along with his team, arrested Mannala Devaraj and sent him to judicial remand. Efforts are underway to apprehend the second accused, Chandulal Naik. Speaking to the media, CI Rajendranath Yadav stated that forging government officials’ signatures, creating fake accreditation cards, and using them to intimidate others will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He assured that strict legal action will be taken against such offenders.