Fake IPS officer held in Tirumala

Tirumala,Police,Andhra Pradesh The police arrested a man impersonating as an IPS officer who duped TTD officials. The accused has been identified as Arun Kumar.

He was arrested on the charges of obtaining the Lord's Darshan tickets through fake IPS identity card at TTD JEO's office. Speaking to media, DSP Prabhakar Rao said that the accused Arun Kumar is working as a director in the textile department of the Telangana government.