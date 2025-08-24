Fake Maoist held in Nellore

Nellore: Police on Saturday arrested 35- year-old man allegedly responsible for dropping threat letter to Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy demanding Rs 2 crores.

The accused was identified as V Nagapani Kumar Esat Street of Alluru mandal in Nellore district. According to the sources, the accused has been working in the Flour Mill run by his brother-in- law located in Harinathapuram area in the city since last six months.

With the aim of earning easy money, the accused has searched various ways in the internet. Finally, he thought that threatening the rich people in the name of maoist is the best way to achieve the goal. As part of the efforts, few days ago on August 14, the accused went to the residence of Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy located at Annamaiah circle and handed over a letter to security men and later fled from the spot.