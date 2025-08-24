Live
- Science teacher poisons students after tiff with principal
- Rs 150 cr needed to resume urea production at RFCL
- Aid extended to kin of deceased TDP cadre
- “Humare Ram” Magnum opus set to enchant Hyderabad audiences
- Vigilance officials conduct inspections on fertilizer shops
- Freshers’ Day celebrated
- CEAT recruitment drive at PVKK Degree & PG College
- The Heartbeat of Bharat: A soulful tribute to India’s timeless culture
- Focus on sanitation in villages: Collector
- Adequate fertilizer stocks available for farmers: AO
Fake Maoist held in Nellore
Nellore: Police on Saturday arrested 35- year-old man allegedly responsible for dropping threat letter to Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy...
Nellore: Police on Saturday arrested 35- year-old man allegedly responsible for dropping threat letter to Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy demanding Rs 2 crores.
The accused was identified as V Nagapani Kumar Esat Street of Alluru mandal in Nellore district. According to the sources, the accused has been working in the Flour Mill run by his brother-in- law located in Harinathapuram area in the city since last six months.
With the aim of earning easy money, the accused has searched various ways in the internet. Finally, he thought that threatening the rich people in the name of maoist is the best way to achieve the goal. As part of the efforts, few days ago on August 14, the accused went to the residence of Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy located at Annamaiah circle and handed over a letter to security men and later fled from the spot.