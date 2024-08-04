False campaign is carried out against me, alleges MVV

Visakhapatnam : Even as he is in a state of shock after the YSRCP lost in 2024 polls, former MP MVV Satyanarayana said that a false campaign was carried out against him and his family members which he terms as quite painful.

Speaking to media here on Saturday the former MP made it clear that there is no truth in the false propaganda carried out against him that he has association with rowdy sheeters and is gifting villas and cars to them for getting his work done in a discreet manner.

He stated that if one looks into his call history for the past decade, there will not be any contact made with rowdy sheeter Hemanth, who is currently in the prison. He said that a section of media is constantly writing about his association with the rowdy sheeter for which he has no clue about.

“A detailed investigation is still a welcome into the kidnap case if my family members.

I have been into several real estate projects for the past 20 years and there was no complaint against me so far,” he said, adding that people should stop promoting false propaganda against him.